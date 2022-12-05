BHS girls pick up win at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls bowling team defeated Williamsburg 1,654 to 1,346 Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS boys had just four bowlers and lost to WHS 2,145 to 1442. Braxton McFaddin had a 388 series for Blanchester.

Back to the girls, Makayla Lanham led Blanchester with a 294 series.

“The girls had a good match,” coach Paul Jackson said. “I put someone new in the line-up and they bowled like they have bowled together for years.

“We still have a lot of work to do.”

SUMMARY

Dec 5, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Williamsburg 2145, Blanchester 1442

BHS: Randy Eckman 143, 100 (243); Trevor Dalton 115, 96 (217); Dane Skates 110, 107 (217); Braxton McFaddin 202, 186 (388)

Bakers 114, 85, 104, 80 (383)

WHS: Chance 148, na; Timmy 136, na; JJ 184, na; Nick 156, na; Owen 214, 190 (404); Cole na, 159; Kenny na, 134; DJ na, 133; Hunter na, 155

Bakers 153, 123, 129, 131 (536)

Girls Results

Blanchester 1654, Williamsburg 1346

WHS: Minka 59, 90 (149); Katelyn 50, 92 (142); Alyssa 98, 89 (187); Shelby 121, 102 (223); Carlina 127, 103 (230)

Bakers 98, 97, 128, 92 (415)

BHS: Nikita White 117, 103 (220); Lily Roy 115, 103 (218); Emily Wilson 137, 126 (258); Makayla Lanham 152, 142 (294); Katelyn Toles 132, 119 (251)

Bakers 81, 102, 112, 118 (413)