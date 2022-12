WHS senior Diels signs with Walsh University

Wilmington High School senior Caroline Diels will continue her academic and volleyball career at Walsh University, a Division II institution located in Canton. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Juliana Diels, Troy Diels, Caroline Diels, Marianne Diels, Lauren Diels; back row, WHS volleyball coach Stephanie Reveal.

