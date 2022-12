WILMINGTON — Batavia defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of SBAAC American Division bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Massie boys lost for the first time 2,554 to 2,465. Andrew Pride and Carter Lynch combined for 848 during team games for the Bulldogs.

The girls also were defeated 2,229 to 1,863. Massie is 0-2 in the American. Batavia is 1-1 in league play.