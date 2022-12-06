Football: Trick, Mulvihill named first team All-Ohio

Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill and Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick were named first All-Ohio for their accomplishments on the football field this fall. The All-Ohio teams are selected by a media panel of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Trick, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, was named to the first team offensive line in Division IV while Mulvihill, a 6-2, 195-pound sophomore, was a first team linebacker on the Div. V defense.

Three other players also were honored. Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and Chasen Allison were both named to the Div. V third team while Clinton-Massie’s Gavan Hunter was given honorable mention in Div. IV.

Trick, a first team All-Ohio selection in 2021, was the top lineman on the Falcons offense that average six yards per carry. Despite being more run heavy than years past, Clinton-Massie was still able to advance to the Region 16 championship game against Wyoming.

Mulvihill, the SBAAC National Division offensive and defensive football player of the year, had 92 tackles during the regular season to go along with seven tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

Hunter, a 5-9, 175-pound senior, was the top defender on the Clinton-Massie squad this season. He had 98 tackles during the regular season.

Allison, a 6-1, 270-pound senior offensive lineman, was the top lineman on a team that ran for more than 3,400 yards on 6.8 yards per attempt. BHS had 35 rushing touchdowns. Allison was second team All-Southwest District last season and a first team All-Cincinnati Coaches Association lineman.

Sipple, a 6-1, 185-pound junior receiver, was a dual threat on offense with 377 yards and eight touchdowns rushing and 436 yards and eight touchdowns receiving.

Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick (55) and Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill (14) were both first team All-Ohio football players. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_2022_trickmulvi1-1.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick (55) and Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill (14) were both first team All-Ohio football players.