EC boys set 2 bowling records in win over BT

BATAVIA — East Clinton set two records Tuesday in a boys bowling win over Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl.

The Astros had a single game of 1,040 and a team total (two team games, four baker games) of 2,749.

They defeated Bethel-Tate easily 2,749 to 2,136.

“The boys did really good even with the lanes breaking down,” coach Dale Wallace said. “Their hard work is paying off.”

Lukas Runk led a parade of 200 games with a 258 and 208, totaling a 466 series. Preston Behr had a personal best series of 446 (222, 224). Ricky Kempke had a 213 game.

Denver Day returned to the lanes for the first time this season with a 390 series.

The East Clinton girls, still bowling with only four, lost to Bethel-Tate. “The girls still short-handed, they continue to fight and not give up on each other,” Wallace said. “They continue to improve each match.”

SUMMARY

Dec 6, 2022

Girls Results

Bethel-Tate 1662, East Clinton 1289

EC: Elizabeth Williams 63, 56; Serena Williams 94, 57; Leanna Wallace 155, 154; Lily Beers 192, 149

Bakers 74, 102, 84, 109 (369)

Boys Results

East Clinton 2749, Bethel-Tate 2136

EC: Brady Gaddis 134, na; Preston Behr 222, 224; Denver Day 186, 204; Lukas Runk 258, 208; Ricky Kempke 160, 213; Austin Alloy na, 192

Bakers 223, 150, 194, 184 (749)