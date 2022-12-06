BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 46, Graham 41

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s aggressive defense kept Graham in check and was good enough for a 46-41 win Tuesday at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Ryan Dillion led Clinton-Massie (2-2 on the year) with 14 points, 10 of those coming in the second half.

Ben Sells of Graham (0-3) had a game-high 18 points.

The teams traded baskets early with Graham on top 4-3. But the Falcons soared back on top by scoring eight of the next 12 points. Miles Theetge had two blocks and a steal, all coming in the final 90 seconds of the quarter. Sells hit a buzzer-beater to make it 11-8 Massie after one.

Jerry Trout pushed the Falcons lead to 16-8 by scoring the first five points of the second period. A Sells three-pointer kept Graham close. The teams went to the lockerroom tied at 20-20.

Dillion began to heat up in the third, sparking an 8-0 run for a lead the Falcons would not relinquish. Massie took a 32-25 lead to the fourth quarter.

Clinton-Massie had plenty of opportunities from the free throw line in the fourth, making just enough (8 of 13) to hold on for the win.

SUMMARY

Dec. 6, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 46 Graham 38

G^8^12^5^16^^41

CM^11^9^12^14^^46

(46) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 3-0-1-7 Theetge 1-0-0-2 Dillion 5-2—14 Stulz 1-0-2-4 Wilson 1-0-1-3 Trout 2-1-3-8 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Trick 3-0-0-6 Muterspaw 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 16-3-11/21-46

(41) GRAHAM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sells 5-2-6-18 Hollingsworth 0-0-1-1 McGuire 6-1-2-15 Ford 1-1-2-5 Still 0-0-0-0 Ryman 1-0-0-2 Dewiehl 0-0-0-0 Ward 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-4-11/17-41

Cale Wilson | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmCaleWilson1206ec.jpg Cale Wilson | Elizabeth Clark Photo Jerry Trout | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmJTrout1206ec.jpg Jerry Trout | Elizabeth Clark Photo Ryan Dillion | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmRDillion1206ec.jpg Ryan Dillion | Elizabeth Clark Photo Sawyer Conrad | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmSConrad1206ec.jpg Sawyer Conrad | Elizabeth Clark Photo Connor Stulz | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmCStulz1206ec.jpg Connor Stulz | Elizabeth Clark Photo Owen Trick | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmOTrick1206ec.jpg Owen Trick | Elizabeth Clark Photo