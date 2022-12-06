BBK Final: Peebles 66, East Clinton 36

PEEBLES — East Clinton fell behind early and was never able to dig out of the hole Tuesday in a 66-36 loss to Peebles in non-league boys basketball action.

The Astros (0-6) trailed 18-8 after one and 37-20 late in the first half. A small run, 4-0, made it 37-24 at halftime.

But Peebles kept the pressure on and pulled away in the second half.

“We struggled shooting all night,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “We couldn’t get shots to fall and they capitalized on that. We just couldn’t find a groove offensively and I think that affected us defensively.”

Dakota Collom had 17 points for the Astros.

“I will stand by this,” Snow said. “By the end of the year, we will be a scary team. These kids play way too hard for us not to be able to compete by the end of the year.”

Dec. 6, 2022

@Peebles High School

Peebles 66, East Clinton 36

EC^8^16^7^5^^36

P^18^19^18^11^^66

(66) PEEBLES (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Reed 0-0-0-0 Beckham 0-0-2-2 Sims 6-0-3-15 Wilkinson 1-0-0-2 Oldfield 3-0-2-8 Grooms 1-0-3-5 Crum 0-0-0-0 C. Reed 8-2-2-20 Browning 2-0-1-5 Shively 0-0-0-0 Knechly 4-0-1-9 TOTALS 25-2-14-66

(36) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 0-0-0-0 Collom 6-2-3-17 Williams 2-1-1-6 Lilly 1-0-1-3 Lake 1-0-2-4 Terrell 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Max Crowe 0-0-0-0 Maddix Crowe 1-1-3-6 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-4-10-36

