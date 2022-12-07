Hurricane football duo named third team All-Ohio

Two Wilmington High School football players were named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Ohio Division III third team football squad.

Thad Stuckey was third team at running back and Darrick Perdue was third team on the defensive line.

Zeth Cowin, another Hurricane football player, was given honorable mention as an offensive lineman.

Stuckey, a 5-11, 173-pound senior, rushed for 1,479 yards and 13 touchdowns for Wilmington this season.

Perdue, a 5-10, 300-pound senior, had 64 tackles with seven sacks for the WHS defense. He led the SBAAC with 21.5 tackles for loss.

Cowin, a 6-5, 320-pound senior, had 44 pancake blocks for the Hurricane offense and led the way for two running backs to gain 1,000 yards on the ground. WHS averaged 6.5 yards per carry in 2022.