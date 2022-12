Hurricane wins County Duals wrestling championship

LEES CREEK — Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 59-18 in the championship match Wednesday in the Clinton County Duals wrestling tournament at East Clinton High School.

Starting at 113 pounds, Cody Lisle and Cole Moorman gave the Falcons a 12-6 lead. In between, Ty Stuckey had a thrilling pin with three seconds remaining at 120.

Darius Stewart started a run of four straight WHS victories and a 26-12 Hurricane lead. After a Massie pin, Thad Stuckey won the first of six matches with WHS on top to close out the win.

Blanchester defeated East Clinton 36-24 to win the consolation championship.

In the first round, Wilmington defeated Blanchester and Clinton-Massie topped East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2022

Clinton County Duals

@East Clinton High School

Championship Match

Wilmington 59, Clinton-Massie 18

106: Alonzo Woody (W) dec Evan Jett (CM) 6-0

113: Cody Lisle (CM) wins by forfeit

120: Mathias Stuckey (W) pins Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 5:57

126: Cole Moorman (CM) pins Ethan Bates (W) 0:45

132: Darius Stewart (W) decisions Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 16-2

138: Carson Hibbs (W) pins Abbi Crouse (CM) 0:33

144: Thane McCoy (W) tech fall Jackson Doyle (CM) 15-0

150: Caydn Denniston (W) decisions Brodie Green (CM) 9-5

157: Cash Mounce (CM) pins Kaison Dodge (W) 4:51

165: Thad Stuckey (W) pins Hunter Monds (CM) 3:50

175: Gage Davis (W) pins Brendan Musser (CM) 1:32

190: Josh Snell (W) wins by forfeit

215: Paul McKnight (W) pins Elijah Groh (CM) 3:45

285: Brylin Ruddle (W) pins Matt Fawley (CM) 3:28

Consolation Match

Blanchester 36, East Clinton 24

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Hunter Smith (B) wins by forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Zach Musselman (B) wins by forfeit

138: Caleb Sears (B) pins Christopher Rider (EC) 3:37

144: Double forfeit

150: Curtis Singleton (EC) pins Aiden Begley (B) 3:00

157: Dylan Short (B) pins Avery Hughes (EC) 1:53

165: Hudson Singer (EC) pins Odin Taylor (B) 1:03

175: Jude Huston (B) wins by forfeit

190: Tristen Malone (B) wins by forfeit

215: Cody Kidd (B) pins Darien Clouse (EC) 1:10

285: Chasen Allison (B) pins Owen Roberts (EC) 0:33

First Round

Clinton-Massie 64, East Clinton 10

106: Evan Jett (CM) wins by forfeit

113: Cody Lisle (CM) wins by forfeit

120: Gatlin Newkirk (CM) wins by forfeit

126: Cole Moorman (CM) wins by forfeit

132: Kaylee Ramsey (CM) wins by forfeit

138: Christopher Rider (EC) pins Abbi Crouse (CM) 1:39

144: Jackson Doyle (CM) wins by forfeit

150: Brodie Green (CM) dec Curtis Singleton (EC) 11-2

157: Cash Mounce (CM) pins Avery Hughes (EC) 2:31

165: Hunter Monds (CM) pins Hudson Singer (EC) 0:44

175: Brendan Musser (CM) wins by forfeit

190: Double forfeit

215: Elijah Grosh (CM) pins Darien Clouse (EC) 0:31

285: Owen Roberts (EC) dec Matt Fawley (CM) 12-0

Wilmington 49, Blanchester 12

106: Alonzo Woody (W) won by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Ty Stuckey (W) dec Hunter Smith (B) 11-5

126: Ethan Bates (W) won by forfeit

132: Zach Musselman (B) dec Darius Stewart (W) 10-8

138: Carson Hibbs (W) dec Caleb Sears (B) 16-3

144: Thane McCoy (W) won by forfeit

150: Caydn Denniston (W) dec Aidan Bagley (B) 12-4

157: Kaison Dodge (W) dec Dylan Short (B) 8-5

165: Thad Stuckey (W) pinned Odin Taylor (B) 0:41

175: Gage Davis (W) pinned Jude Huston (B) 1:13

190: Josh Snell (W) dec Tristen Malone (B) 17-6

215: Paul McKnight (W) dec Cody Kidd (B) 10-2

285: Chasen Allison (B) pinned Brylin Ruddle (W) 1:59

