EC’s Evanshine honored by volleyball officials group

East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine was one of five volleyball players in the southwest region honored by the Ohio Valley Volleyball Officials Association. Volleyball official Joe Davis nominated Evanshine for the honor. Davis presented Evanshine with the plaque earlier this week. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_VOL_libbyhonor.jpg East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine was one of five volleyball players in the southwest region honored by the Ohio Valley Volleyball Officials Association. Volleyball official Joe Davis nominated Evanshine for the honor. Davis presented Evanshine with the plaque earlier this week. Submitted Photo