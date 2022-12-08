Polar Bears hand Kanu-less Quakers 76-64 defeat

WILMINGTON — Ohio Northern University dominated in the paint Wednesday night and defeated the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 76-64 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Fred Raizk Arena.

ONU finished 28-of-60 (46.7 percent) for the game and won the rebounding battle 42-35. WC finished 23-of-63 (36.5 percent). Individually, four Polar Bears – C.J. Napier, Adam Scott, Will Miller and Long – finished in double figures with Napier tallying a game-high 18 points.

For Wilmington, Bryce Bird poured in 17 points while Obed Achirem had 14 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Jayden Lewis added 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting off the bench.

Wilmington High School graduate Collin Barker had nine points for the Quakers.

The Quakers played without leading scorer Abdul Kanu, who did not dress for the game.

Wilmington (3-4, 0-2 OAC) hosts Heidelberg University 2 p.m. Saturday.

The entire first half was played within a seven-point window with the Quakers’ largest lead being one point and the Polar Bears’ taking a six-point advantage (32-26) on a Landen Long jumper with 1:11 to play in the half.

After the two sides exchanged baskets to open the second half, the Polar Bears opened up a double-digit lead, 45-34, with an 11-4 run with 14:25 remaining. ONU would lead by as many as 15 and no less than 10 the rest of the way.