Borror 7th grade boys stops East Clinton

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 36-28 Wednesday night.

The Hurricane has won two straight since starting the season 0-2. Coach Noah Cline said the team’s full-court pressure won the game for Wilmington with most of the team’s points coming off turnovers.

Cline credited East Clinton’s half-court zone defense with limiting the ROB offense.

Gunnar Martin led the Hurricane with 13 points. Knox Earich led the way in rebounding and chipped in 10 points.