Massie wins pair from Goshen at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie swept two bowling matches Wednesday with Goshen at Eastgate Lanes.

The CM boys were winners 2668 to 2278 while the girls came out on top 1896 to 1816.

Lacie Sandlin had a 359 series for the girls.

Brandon Moritz had a 426 series for the boys. Gavan Hunter had a 264 game.

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2022

@Eastgate Lanes

Clinton-Massie boys 2668, Goshen 2278

CM: Brandon Moritz 244, 182; Gavan Hunter 170, 264; Corvin Pittenger 187, 215; Sam Massie 189, 167; Wyatt Smith 138

Bakers 186, 238, 209, 170 (803)

Clinton-Massie girls 1896, Goshen 1816

CM: Peyton Bills 141, Rhylee Gilbert 110, Khyla Jaramillo 145, 130; Mollie Miracle 154, 128; Lacie Sandlin 171, 188

Bakers 148, 107, 147, 145