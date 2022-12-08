East Clinton boys off to first-ever 6-0 start

WILMINGTON — For the first time in school history, the East Clinton boys bowling team has six win to start the season.

The Astros had a 2,541 pinfall count and easily won over Clermont Northeastern Wednesday. The Rockets had just three bowlers.

Preston Behr led EC with games of 218 and 223.

For the EC girls, it was another tough match competing with one less bowler than CNE.

“The boys … struggled all day making spares but they did really good in the baker games,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “The girls keep showing improvement and had the higest baker game. It’s a good group.”

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Clermont NE 1757, East Clinton girls 1252

CNE: Kimmi 110, 123; Addie 97, 109; Lucy 167, 111; Mackenzie 127, 81; Haley 273, 141

Bakers 112, 113, 89, 104

EC: Elizabeth Williams 93, 36; Serena Williams 75, 88; Leanna Wallace 137, 139; Lily Beers 151, 164

Bakers 85, 65, 94, 125 (369)

East Clinton boys 2541, Clermont NE 724

CNE-Brandon 66, 82; Palmer 84, 82; Dylan 67, 92

Bakers 66, 58, 55, 72

EC-Austin Alloy 179, na; Preston Behr 218, 223; Denver Day 148, 170; Lukas Runk 220, 204; Ricky Kempke 182, 183; Brady Gaddis na, 133

Bakers 130, 124, 222, 205 (681)