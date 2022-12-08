ROB 8th grade girls post 50-12 win over Astros

LEES CREEK — The Rodger O. Borror eighth grade girls basketball started fast and finished strong in a 50-12 win Wednesday over East Clinton.

Wilmington (3-0 on the year) led 27-4 after one quarter. The young Hurricane made seven three-pointers in the win, two each by Lizzie Miller and Addison Martin and one each by Chante’ Brown, Nayomi Blackburn and Auna Hutson.

Brown finished with 16 points, eight in the first quarter, while Martin had 14, 11 of them in the first period. Miya Nance and Miller scored six points each. Hutson and Blackburn had three each while Ava Mann scored two points.

For East Clinton, Kenzi Terrell had six points, five in the second half, and Sahara Tate also scored six.