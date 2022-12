MT. ORAB — Western Brown pulled away from Wilmington in the second quarter Thursday en route to a 49-23 win in SBAAC American Division girls basketball.

The Broncos (3-1, 3-0) led 9-4 after one but outscored the Hurricane 18-4 in the second quarter and held a 27-8 halftime lead.

Sadie Foster led Western Brown with 16 points. Cassidy Armstrong came off the bench with 11 points.