GBK Final: East Clinton 67, Georgetown 52

GEORGETOWN — East Clinton countered a sluggish second quarter with an amazing third quarter Thursday in a 67-52 win over Georgetown.

The SBAAC National Division girls basketball win puts the Astros at 7-1 overall, 3-0 in the division. The G-Men are now 2-5, 0-5.

East Clinton held a 21-9 lead after one quarter as Libby Evanshine exploded for 16 points.

But that lead was seriously threatened in the second period. In the second quarter uprising, four G-Men had at least four points with Gabrielle Neal hitting two three-pointers to lead the way.

Suddenly a 12-point lead was down to three, 33-30, at halftime.

But East Clinton righted its ship quickly in the second half. The Astros nearly matched their first half total in the third quarter alone. Evanshine and Whiteaker both had 10 points in the third as EC pulled out to a 62-38 lead.

Evanshine finished the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and two assists. She did not commit a turnover.

Kami Whiteaker and Jayden Murphy had 12 points each. Whiteaker and Jozie Jones grabbed 10 rebounds each. Jordan Collom had seven assists and Whiteaker led with five steals.

SUMMARY

Dec 8, 2022

@Georgetown High School

East Clinton 67, Georgetown 52

G^9^21^8^14^^52

EC^21^12^29^5^^67

(52) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Fender 1-0-0-2 Henson 1-0-0-2 Cahall 2-1-1-6 R. Bertram 0-0-0-0 Ernst 4-0-2-10 McCann 0-0-0-0 Neal 6-2-0-14 Gullett 5-0-2-12 E. Bertram 2-0-2-6 Hudson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 21-3-7/10-52

(67) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 2-0-2-6 Evanshine 12-1-5-30 Whiteaker 5-2-0-12 Jones 2-0-0-4 Murphy 5-2-0-12 Tong 1-1-0-3 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Schiff 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Rigolin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-6-7/9-67

FIELD GOALS: EC (27-72) Evanshine 12-23 Murphy 5-9

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (6-23) Murphy 2-3 Whiteaker 2-5

FREE THROWS: EC (7-9) Evanshine 5-6

REBOUNDS: EC-43 (Evanshine 13, Whiteaker 10, Jones 10, Murphy 5, Tong 2, Hadley 2)

ASSISTS: EC-12 (Collom 7, Whiteaker 3, Evanshine 2)

STEALS: EC-16 (Whiteaker 5, Murphy 4, Evanshine 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-5 (Collom 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-12