BBK Final: Georgetown 65, Blanchester 27

BLANCHESTER — Carson Miles scored 29 points and Georgetown defeated Blanchester 65-27 Friday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball at the BHS gym.

The game was the first on the new gym floor at Blanchester.

And Miles lit it up with seven three-pointers, four of those in the opening quarter as the G-Men gunned their way to a 27-4 lead.

Georgetown slowed down a bit the rest of the way, scoring 38 points in the final three quarters but it was more than enough for the win.

Blanchester goes to 0-5 overall, 0-3 in the division. Georgetown leads the way at 4-0, 3-0.

Bryce Sipple was the lone Wildcat in double figure points, scoring 10. Kaden Cromer chipped in with seven points.

SUMMARY

Dec 9, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Georgetown 65, Blanchester 27

G^27^13^14^11^^65

B^4^11^4^8^^27

(27) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 2-0-6-10 Creager 0-0-0-0 Taylor 0-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-4 Wymer 2-0-0-4 Cromer 3-0-1-7 Wood 0-0-0-0 Malott 0-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 10-0-7/9-27

(65) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hayslip 2-0-1-5 Klump 0-0-0-0 Jay. Marks 1-0-0-2 C. Miles 10-7-2-29 A. Miles 2-0-0-4 Jax. Marks 2-0-1-5 McGinnis 4-1-0-9 Malott 4-0-1-9 Ellis 0-0-0-0 Werner 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 26-8-5/8-65