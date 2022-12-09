BBK Final: Wilmington 38, Clinton-Massie 37

WILMINGTON — In a defensive thriller at Fred Summers Court, Wilmington held on to defeat Clinton-Massie Friday night, 38-37.

“This is what you want the county rivalry to be like,” Clinton-Massie head coach Steve Graves said. “Fun and well-played by both sides.”

The win puts the Hurricane at 3-1 on the season and set for another back-to-back game as Washington Senior comes to Fred Summers Court Saturday night. Wilmington is 2-0 in the American Division.

“That’s one of our better games against them in a long time,” WHS head coach Jermaine Isaac said. “I’m happy for our kids.

“And man everything they (Clinton-Massie) have going on in that community … our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Clinton-Massie drops to 0-2 in the division, 2-3 overall. The Falcons have now lost 32 straight American Division games, dating back to a 53-49 win over Batavia on Feb. 8, 2019.

“They do a really good job pressuring the basketball,” Graves said. “We actually executed our gameplan pretty well and gave them some fits.”

Mike Brown Jr. scored 16 and grabbed six rebounds for WHS while Shane Griffith added 13 points.

Sawyer Conrad was the top scorer for CMHS with nine points. Gabe Muterspaw had six rebounds.

The Falcons hit their first five shots and led 11-2 then missed the next nine field goal attempts. Brown rallied the Hurricane with seven first quarter points.

“Massie was a little better than our kids thought,” Isaac said. “We told them all week they (Clinton-Massie) were better than you remember.”

A Griffith basket tied things at 11 early in the second but Jerry Trout responded with a three for the Falcons. Brown keyed a 10-2 WHS run and a 21-16 lead late in the second quarter.

Massie climbed back in it and went back on top early in the third on a three-pointer by Ryan Dillion, 24-22.

Griffith made two baskets one minute apart to give WHS the lead for good at 26-24. But the Hurricane never led by more than four (33-29) and the teams were tied (33-33) midway through the fourth.

The Falcons scored four straight points but the run ended when Jose Morales came up with a steal that led to Griffith’s three pointer at 2:33. Connor Stulz had a stickback at 1:45 to Massie within 36-35. Brown then made two free throws with 29.2 seconds to go, 38-35.

Conrad battled his way to a basket, 38-37, with 1.7 seconds remaining but was unable to complete the old-fashioned three-point play.

SUMMARY

Dec 9, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 38, Clinton-Massie 37

CM^11^10^8^8^^37

W^9^13^9^7^^38

(37) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 4-1-0-9 Dillion 2-1-0-5 Wilson 3-0-1-7 Trout 2-1-0-5 Muterspaw 1-0-0-2 Theetge 0-0-0-0 Trick 0-0-0-0 Stulz 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 16-4-1-37

(38) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 5-0-6-16 0-0-4-4 Platt 1-0-0-2 Griffith 6-1-0-13 Lazic 1-0-0-2 Morales 0-0-1-1 Fickert 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-1-11-38

FIELD GOALS: CM (14-41) Conrad 4-8, Wilson 3-4; WHS (13-34) Griffith 6-12

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (4-14); WHS (1-10)

FREE THROWS: CM (1-3); WHS (11-17) Brown 6-7

REBOUNDS: CM-28 (Muterspaw 6, Dillion 3, Wilson 3, Trout 3, Stulz 3, Theetge 2, Trick 2, Conrad 2; WHS-24 (Brown 6, Camp 4, Griffith 4, Platt 3, Lazic 3)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Dillion 2); WHS-1

STEALS: CM-4 (Conrad 3); WHS-6 (Brown 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1; WHS-3

TURNOVERS: CM-12; WHS-10

