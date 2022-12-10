Posted on by

Saturday Night Prep Boys, Girls Basketball Scoreboard


GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance 54, Minerva 21

Ansonia 34, Union City, Ind. 30

Ashland Crestview 57, Greenwich S. Cent. 48

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22

Bellbrook 58, Monroe 19

Bloom-Carroll 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 29

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Genoa Area 38

Brookfield 55, Columbiana 29

Brookville 33, Eaton 30

Caldwell 59, Newcomerstown 28

Can. McKinley 43, Can. Glenoak 28

Canal Fulton Northwest 46, Navarre Fairless 26

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Millersport 13

Canfield 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 40

Cardington-Lincoln 47, Danville 41

Carrollton 42, Beloit W. Branch 41

Castalia Margaretta 65, Huron 31

Centerville 59, Clayton Northmont 26

Chardon NDCL 49, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43

Chillicothe Huntington 60, Portsmouth Clay 18

Circleville 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 37

Columbiana Crestview 62, E. Liverpool 39

Copley 60, Aurora 35

Creston Norwayne 53, Akr. Buchtel 19

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 54

Dalton 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 25

Delphos Jefferson 50, New Bremen 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville Maysville 15

Elmore Woodmore 69, Fostoria 64, OT

Elyria Cath. 58, Fairview 24

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Old Fort 36

Germantown Valley View 43, Carlisle 13

Green 50, N. Can. Hoover 42

Hamilton Badin 66, Bishop Fenwick 25

Hannibal River 54, Martins Ferry 40

Hanoverton United 40, Youngs. Ursuline 35

Homestead, Ind. 47, Notre Dame Academy 41

Hudson def. Twinsburg, forfeit

Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 35

Kenton 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35

LaGrange Keystone 55, West Salem Northwestern 33

Lakeside Danbury 56, New Riegel 47

Lakewood 48, Medina Buckeye 11

Lancaster Fairfield Union 74, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Liberty Center 55, Defiance Tinora 25

Lisbon David Anderson 59, Heartland Christian 42

Louisville 51, Massillon Perry 49

Macedonia Nordonia 45, N. Royalton 30

Madison 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49

Mayfield 53, Willoughby S. 38

McDonald 49, Leetonia 30

Medina Highland 56, Tallmadge 42

Miller City 45, Holgate 32

Mogadore 47, Mantua Crestwood 35

Montpelier 32, Paulding 22

Mt Zion, Md. 48, SPIRE 40

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48, Cin. Wyoming 27

New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 54

New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 42

Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake North 50

Parma 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37

Parma Normandy 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20

Peninsula Woodridge 59, Akr. Springfield 29

Ravenna SE 49, Akr. Kenmore 24

Richfield Revere 43, Cuyahoga Falls 40

Richwood N. Union 36, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27

Rocky River 46, Bay Village Bay 26

STVM 68, Tol. Rogers 35

Salem 53, Poland Seminary 40

Seaman N. Adams 54, Batavia 38

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, Austintown Fitch 48

Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Holland Springfield 48

Southeastern 49, Wellston 28

Southington Chalker 52, Campbell Memorial 22

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Malvern 37

Sugarcreek Garaway 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

Sycamore Mohawk 41, Arcadia 37

Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Greenville 28

Tol. Christian 63, Ottawa-Glandorf 46

Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

Uniontown Lake 50, Massillon Jackson 44

Vandalia Butler 41, Troy 31

Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36

Warren Harding 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 20

Willard 58, Port Clinton 48

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Dover 23

Wooster 46, Mt. Vernon 33

Wooster Triway 58, Can. South 30

Youngs. Boardman 55, Youngs. Mooney 24

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41

Hoban GBK Classic=

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Bishop Hartley 38

The Alley Classic=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Albany Alexander 35

Proctorville Fairland 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Nelsonville-York 50

Antwerp 55, Continental 42

Arlington 61, Columbus Grove 42

Ashland 71, Clyde 60

Ashland Crestview 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 50

Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Orange 56

Beachwood 97, Ashtabula Lakeside 74

Bellaire 86, John Marshall, W.Va. 80

Bishop Fenwick 73, Spring. Cath. Cent. 29

Bishop Ready 64, Marysville 48

Bluffton 66, McComb 32

Bristol 75, Ashtabula St. John 17

Caledonia River Valley 53, Marion Pleasant 46

Carey 59, Bucyrus Wynford 47

Carrollton 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36

Chillicothe 57, Day. Stivers 47

Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, Chillicothe Unioto 55

Cin. Elder 53, Conner, Ky. 42

Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Seven Hills 35

Cin. La Salle 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 39

Cin. Madeira 65, Williamsburg 52

Cin. Moeller 43, Cin. Withrow 42

Cin. St. Xavier 51, St. Henry, Ky. 27

Cin. Taft 64, North Oldham, Ky. 58

Cols. DeSales 59, London 44

Conneaut 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 44

Covington 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44

Defiance 73, Bryan 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Dublin Scioto 44

Delta 69, Jones Leadership Academy 47

Dover 39, Berlin Hiland 35

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Akr. Coventry 47

Dublin Jerome 71, St. Marys Memorial 59

Edon 41, Lakewood Park, Ind. 39

Elida 60, Coldwater 42

Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Harrod Allen E. 34

Franklin Furnace Green 53, Beaver Eastern 49

Ft. Recovery 55, Bradford 54

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Burton Berkshire 53

Gates Mills Hawken 67, Painesville Harvey 36

Girard 44, Youngs. Mooney 43

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Heath 63, Utica 62

Johnstown 56, Hebron Lakewood 19

Kenton 72, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

Lakeside Danbury 78, Vanlue 58

Lima Shawnee 72, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42

Madonna, W.Va. 68, New Matamoras Frontier 57

Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, Minerva 55

Mayfield 73, Cle. VASJ 69

McDonald 61, Cortland Maplewood 38

Mentor 56, Canfield 43

Miamisburg 46, Lebanon 44

Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Hillsboro 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 75, Bucyrus 26

Nicholas Co., Ky. 78, RULH 44

Norwalk St. Paul 45, Collins Western Reserve 41

Ontario 82, Bellville Clear Fork 22

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 79, Dublin Coffman 73

Parma Hts. Holy Name 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 64

Perry 67, Chagrin Falls 44

Pickerington Cent. 80, Trotwood-Madison 45

Pickerington N. 58, Tol. Scott 44

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 46, Sidney Fairlawn 29

Portsmouth 73, New Hope Christian 47

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Logan 33

Richmond, Ind. 74, Oxford Talawanda 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 62

Rossford 64, Detroit University Prep, Mich. 44

S. Dearborn, Ind. 53, Harrison 28

S. Webster 57, Jackson 47

Shelby 78, Galion 31

Spencerville 68, Ottoville 51

St. Henry 47, Celina 42

Struthers 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 47

Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Bishop Watterson 57

Swanton 72, Pioneer N. Central 36

Thornville Sheridan 52, Newark Cath. 48

Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Firestone 51

Warren JFK 90, Warren Champion 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Youngs. Ursuline 65, Poland Seminary 45

Zanesville 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56

