Saturday Night Prep Boys, Girls Basketball Scoreboard

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance 54, Minerva 21
Ansonia 34, Union City, Ind. 30
Ashland Crestview 57, Greenwich S. Cent. 48
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22
Bellbrook 58, Monroe 19
Bloom-Carroll 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 29
Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Genoa Area 38
Brookfield 55, Columbiana 29
Brookville 33, Eaton 30
Caldwell 59, Newcomerstown 28
Can. McKinley 43, Can. Glenoak 28
Canal Fulton Northwest 46, Navarre Fairless 26
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Millersport 13
Canfield 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 40
Cardington-Lincoln 47, Danville 41
Carrollton 42, Beloit W. Branch 41
Castalia Margaretta 65, Huron 31
Centerville 59, Clayton Northmont 26
Chardon NDCL 49, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43
Chillicothe Huntington 60, Portsmouth Clay 18
Circleville 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 37
Columbiana Crestview 62, E. Liverpool 39
Copley 60, Aurora 35
Creston Norwayne 53, Akr. Buchtel 19
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 54
Dalton 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 25
Delphos Jefferson 50, New Bremen 30
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville Maysville 15
Elmore Woodmore 69, Fostoria 64, OT
Elyria Cath. 58, Fairview 24
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Old Fort 36
Germantown Valley View 43, Carlisle 13
Green 50, N. Can. Hoover 42
Hamilton Badin 66, Bishop Fenwick 25
Hannibal River 54, Martins Ferry 40
Hanoverton United 40, Youngs. Ursuline 35
Homestead, Ind. 47, Notre Dame Academy 41
Hudson def. Twinsburg, forfeit
Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 35
Kenton 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35
LaGrange Keystone 55, West Salem Northwestern 33
Lakeside Danbury 56, New Riegel 47
Lakewood 48, Medina Buckeye 11
Lancaster Fairfield Union 74, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Liberty Center 55, Defiance Tinora 25
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Heartland Christian 42
Louisville 51, Massillon Perry 49
Macedonia Nordonia 45, N. Royalton 30
Madison 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49
Mayfield 53, Willoughby S. 38
McDonald 49, Leetonia 30
Medina Highland 56, Tallmadge 42
Miller City 45, Holgate 32
Mogadore 47, Mantua Crestwood 35
Montpelier 32, Paulding 22
Mt Zion, Md. 48, SPIRE 40
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48, Cin. Wyoming 27
New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 54
New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 42
Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake North 50
Parma 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37
Parma Normandy 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20
Peninsula Woodridge 59, Akr. Springfield 29
Ravenna SE 49, Akr. Kenmore 24
Richfield Revere 43, Cuyahoga Falls 40
Richwood N. Union 36, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27
Rocky River 46, Bay Village Bay 26
STVM 68, Tol. Rogers 35
Salem 53, Poland Seminary 40
Seaman N. Adams 54, Batavia 38
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, Austintown Fitch 48
Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Holland Springfield 48
Southeastern 49, Wellston 28
Southington Chalker 52, Campbell Memorial 22
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Malvern 37
Sugarcreek Garaway 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34
Sycamore Mohawk 41, Arcadia 37
Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Greenville 28
Tol. Christian 63, Ottawa-Glandorf 46
Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
Uniontown Lake 50, Massillon Jackson 44
Vandalia Butler 41, Troy 31
Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36
Warren Harding 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 20
Willard 58, Port Clinton 48
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Dover 23
Wooster 46, Mt. Vernon 33
Wooster Triway 58, Can. South 30
Youngs. Boardman 55, Youngs. Mooney 24
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41
Hoban GBK Classic=
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Bishop Hartley 38
The Alley Classic=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Albany Alexander 35
Proctorville Fairland 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 22
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Nelsonville-York 50
Antwerp 55, Continental 42
Arlington 61, Columbus Grove 42
Ashland 71, Clyde 60
Ashland Crestview 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 50
Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Orange 56
Beachwood 97, Ashtabula Lakeside 74
Bellaire 86, John Marshall, W.Va. 80
Bishop Fenwick 73, Spring. Cath. Cent. 29
Bishop Ready 64, Marysville 48
Bluffton 66, McComb 32
Bristol 75, Ashtabula St. John 17
Caledonia River Valley 53, Marion Pleasant 46
Carey 59, Bucyrus Wynford 47
Carrollton 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36
Chillicothe 57, Day. Stivers 47
Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, Chillicothe Unioto 55
Cin. Elder 53, Conner, Ky. 42
Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Seven Hills 35
Cin. La Salle 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 39
Cin. Madeira 65, Williamsburg 52
Cin. Moeller 43, Cin. Withrow 42
Cin. St. Xavier 51, St. Henry, Ky. 27
Cin. Taft 64, North Oldham, Ky. 58
Cols. DeSales 59, London 44
Conneaut 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 44
Covington 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44
Defiance 73, Bryan 42
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Dublin Scioto 44
Delta 69, Jones Leadership Academy 47
Dover 39, Berlin Hiland 35
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Akr. Coventry 47
Dublin Jerome 71, St. Marys Memorial 59
Edon 41, Lakewood Park, Ind. 39
Elida 60, Coldwater 42
Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Harrod Allen E. 34
Franklin Furnace Green 53, Beaver Eastern 49
Ft. Recovery 55, Bradford 54
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Burton Berkshire 53
Gates Mills Hawken 67, Painesville Harvey 36
Girard 44, Youngs. Mooney 43
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 32
Heath 63, Utica 62
Johnstown 56, Hebron Lakewood 19
Kenton 72, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
Lakeside Danbury 78, Vanlue 58
Lima Shawnee 72, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42
Madonna, W.Va. 68, New Matamoras Frontier 57
Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, Minerva 55
Mayfield 73, Cle. VASJ 69
McDonald 61, Cortland Maplewood 38
Mentor 56, Canfield 43
Miamisburg 46, Lebanon 44
Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Hillsboro 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 75, Bucyrus 26
Nicholas Co., Ky. 78, RULH 44
Norwalk St. Paul 45, Collins Western Reserve 41
Ontario 82, Bellville Clear Fork 22
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 79, Dublin Coffman 73
Parma Hts. Holy Name 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 64
Perry 67, Chagrin Falls 44
Pickerington Cent. 80, Trotwood-Madison 45
Pickerington N. 58, Tol. Scott 44
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 46, Sidney Fairlawn 29
Portsmouth 73, New Hope Christian 47
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Logan 33
Richmond, Ind. 74, Oxford Talawanda 43
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 62
Rossford 64, Detroit University Prep, Mich. 44
S. Dearborn, Ind. 53, Harrison 28
S. Webster 57, Jackson 47
Shelby 78, Galion 31
Spencerville 68, Ottoville 51
St. Henry 47, Celina 42
Struthers 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 47
Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Bishop Watterson 57
Swanton 72, Pioneer N. Central 36
Thornville Sheridan 52, Newark Cath. 48
Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Firestone 51
Warren JFK 90, Warren Champion 42
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Youngs. Ursuline 65, Poland Seminary 45
Zanesville 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/