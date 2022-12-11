Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg

WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making 12-of-30 (40.0 percent) from three-point distance and 14-of-20 (70 percent) from the free throw line.

Wilmington shot better from long distance (14-of-28) than it did from inside the arc (10-of-34) to go along with an 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Emmanuel Perdue led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

For the Quakers, Barker scored 18 points on 6-of-7 three-point shooting in 19 minutes off the bench. Abdul Kanu had 15 points and six assists while Obed Achirem had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Wilmington (3-5, 0-3 OAC) heads to the University of Mount Union 2 p.m. Saturday.

Wilmington matched Heidelberg nearly blow for blow in the first half. The Student Princes opened up a 30-23 advantage on two Isaiah Young free throws at the 8:22 mark. The Quakers kept pace, however, with baskets form Noah Dado and Lucas Doty to pull within a possession. Two minutes later, a Barker three-pointer tied the game 30-30.

The visitors led 38-33 and in the second half Wilmington couldn’t quite keep pace. The Quakers stayed close as Barker hit four three-pointers in the second half. But Perdue and Young combined for 23 points in the final 20 minutes.