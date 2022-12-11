WC women rally to beat Heidelberg 61-51

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Heidelberg University 61-51 Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon.

Wilmington finished the game 23-of-61 (37.7 percent) from the field to go along with a 7-of-25 performance (28.0 percent) from three-point range and 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) from the free throw line. The Quakers also outrebounded the Student Princes 43-29 in the game.

Kennedy Lewis finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals while Jada Pohlen added 14 points. Jaylah Captain had six points and six rebounds while JaKaia Lotz added nine rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

Wilmington (6-3, 1-2 OAC) hosts Earlham College next Saturday.

The Quakers had just two baskets in the first five minutes, but both were three-pointers by Jada Pohlen and Bekah Bowser. A Brooke Stover offensive stickback gave the hosts an 8-6 advantage, but the Student Princes scored the next seven points to lead 13-8. Consecutive baskets from Pohlen tied the game at 13-13, but a Hallie Rogers jumper gave Heidelberg a 15-13 edge after 10 minutes.

The visitors took control in the second quarter as Wilmington played perhaps its worst quarter of the season. Heidelberg made 8-of-16 from the field while WC hit on just 3 of 18. WC trailed 36-21 at the intermission.

It was still 45-33 Heidelberg before Wilmington made a push in the third. Pohlen, Jaylah Captain and Kennedy Lewis scored late as Wilmington made it 47-40 going to the final quarter.

Wilmington played one of its best quarters in the fourth. Heidelberg was held to four points on just 1-of-11 shooting. The Student Princes only field goal came with less than a minute to play. Offensively, the Quakers scored 21 points with 11 coming from Lewis. The Springboro native gave WC a 48-47 lead with seven minutes to play and a Pohlen old-fashioned, three-point play followed. Lotz then put the hosts up 53-47 and an Elise Carpenter three-pointer all but put the game away.