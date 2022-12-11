WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet

SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet.

For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.

The boys 200 freestyle relay team of Sam Burt, Henry Hildebrandt, Preston Zeigler and Aidan Benitez finished fourth in 2:02.02.

Individually for the boys, Aidan Benitez was eighth in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events while Henry Hildebrandt finished eighth in the 100 backstroke.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2022

South Dearborn Invitational

Girls Results

TEAMS: Ryle (Ky) 391, Mercy McAuley 210, Milan (Ind) 174, Lawrenceburg (Ind) 149, Wilmington 131, South Dearborn 112

200 MEDLEY RELAY: (4) Hannah Scott, Bailey Moyer, Vanessa Calderone, Adriana Benitez 2:22.14

200 FREE: (10) Adriana Benitez 2:39.38; (11) Ella Neuenschwander 2:47.24

200 IM: (9) Vanessa Calderone 3:08.3; (12) Alice Clair 3:31.36; (13) Lauren Harmeling 3:46.03

50 FREE: (11) Ashley Delph 33.69; (12) Sofia Castillo 34.4; (16) Layna Holmes 38.13

100 FLY: (8) Adriana Benitez 1:29.27

100 FREE: (4) Bailey Moyer 1:04.98; (11) Sofia Castillo 1:16.2

500 FREE: (9) Alice Clair 7:44.33; (10) Jocelyn Angel 7:47.1; (12) Madilyn Brausch 7:48.48

200 FREE RELAY: (4) Andriana Benitez, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone, Bailey Moyer 2:05.56

100 BACK: (4) Bailey Moyer 1:15.84; (5) Hanna Scott 1:17.66; (11) Ella Neuenschwander 1:32.48

100 BREAST: (11) Vanessa Calderone 1:37.0; (14) Lauren Harmeling 1:56.52

400 FREE RELAY: (5) Madilyn Brausch, Lauren Harmeling, Alice Clair, Ella Neuenschwander 5:22.88

Boys Results

TEAMS: Ryle (Ky) 395.5, La Salle 269, Milan (Ind) 157.5, Lawrenceburg 99, South Dearborn 80, Wilmington 47

200 FREE: (11) Preston Zeigler 2:49.96; (12) Jake Vance 3:13.21; (13) Johnathan Winner 3:23.36

50 FREE: (8) Aidan Benitez 29.04; (13) Henry Hildebrandt 33.12

100 FREE: (8) Aidan Benitez 1:04.75; (13) Jake Vance 1:24.85; (14) Oliver McDermott 1:27.94

500 FREE: (10) Sam Burt 7:44.04

200 FREE RELAY: (4) Sam Burt, Henry Hildebrandt, Preston Zeigler, Aidan Benitez 2:02.02

100 BACK: (8) Henry Hildebrandt 1:45.6; (9) Oliver McDermott 1:54.07