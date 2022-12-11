Posted on by

WHS girls win IronClad baker bowling tournament


The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling tournament Saturday at Highland Lanes.

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling tournament Saturday at Highland Lanes.


HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling invitational Saturday at Highland Lanes.

Wilmington defeated Leesburg Fairfield 2-0 in the championship match with games of 184 and 137.

In the semifinal round, Wilmington had 162 and 161 and posted a win over Lynchburg-Clay.

The Hurricane advanced to the final four of the tournament with a solid 1,319 eight-game baker set in the preliminary round.

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling tournament Saturday at Highland Lanes.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_bowl-wilgirls1a.jpgThe Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling tournament Saturday at Highland Lanes.