WHS girls win IronClad baker bowling tournament

HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling invitational Saturday at Highland Lanes.

Wilmington defeated Leesburg Fairfield 2-0 in the championship match with games of 184 and 137.

In the semifinal round, Wilmington had 162 and 161 and posted a win over Lynchburg-Clay.

The Hurricane advanced to the final four of the tournament with a solid 1,319 eight-game baker set in the preliminary round.