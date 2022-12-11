EC grad Godlove, Indians top Astros by 15

LEES CREEK — Despite a 23-point fourth quarter, East Clinton was defeated by Cedarville 62-47 Saturday night in a non-league matchup of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals.

The Astros (0-6) struggled on offense with just 24 points through three quarters.

But East Clinton found its touch in the fourth, scoring 23 points.

“We were down 21 in the fourth and cut it within 10,” EC coach Clyde Snow said. “They boys showed in the fourth they are hungry for that first win.”

And Snow believes its not far away.

“We’re slowly putting things together,” he said. “I give props to coach (Ryan) Godlove. He has built a program there in Cedarville. He’s got some big, strong guys.”

Godlove is an East Clinton High School graduate.

Jackson Howdyshell of Cedarville led all scorers with 24 points.

Dakota Collom had 16 points to pace East Clinton while Dameon Williams chipped in with 13 points.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Cedarville 62 East Clinton 47

C^16^14^15^17^^62

EC^7^5^12^23^^47

(62) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burr 0-0-0-0 Cross 4-1-1-10 Johnson 8-0-0-16 Czerniak 2-1-0-5 Howdyshell 10-0-4-24 Sultan 2-1-0-5 A. Walker 1-0-0-2 Miller 0-0-0-0 Pyles 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-3-5-60

(47) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 1-1-0-3 Collom 7-2-0-16 Williams 6-1-0-13 Lilly 1-0-0-2 Lake 2-0-2-6 Terrell 0-0-0-0 Arnold 1-0-0-2 Mad Crowe 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 20-5-2-47

