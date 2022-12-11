BBK Final: Washington 61, Wilmington 39

WILMINGTON — With strong inside play, Washington Senior remained red-hot with a 61-39 win over Wilmington Saturday night at Fred Summers Court.

The victory is the fifth straight for the Blue Lions who are now 7-1 overall.

With a loss to their former South Central Ohio League rival, the Hurricane is now 3-2.

“I think Washington just played better than us,” WHS coach Jermaine Isaac said. “They played hard, they executed their gameplan, they killed us on the boards. We couldn’t do much with their size.”

Despite the loss, Wilmington is 2-0 in SBAAC American Division play with a big game Friday at Western Brown.

Shane Griffith led all scorers with 23 points for the Hurricane.

“Shane is definitely one of our better scorers,” Isaac said. “He stayed focused and did some good things on the offensive end.

“We missed some easy baskets close to the rim, probably missed at least 10 easy layups I’d say. Our guys have to be better overall.”

John Wall had 21 points for the Blue Lions.

The Blue Lions attacked the post early which was good for an 11-2 lead to start the game. “They came out and gave us some pressure that we haven’t seen from them this year,” Isaac said. “Their length, their size really gave our guys some trouble.”

Wilmington was within 15-11 late in the first when Wall drained a demoralizing three-pointer to put the visitors on top 18-11. Washington extended its lead to 36-23 at halftime, with Wall again ending the period with a flurry on a steal and fast-break basket. The Blue Lions defense, led by Tanner Lemaster, held WHS without a field goal until 50 seconds remained in the third. Washington started the third with the first eight points to end Wilmington’s hopes of a comeback.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Washington 61, Wilmington 39

WIL^11^12^5^11^^39

WCH^18^18^8^17^^61

(61) WASHINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wall 8-3-2-21 Deatley 1-0-2-4 May 2-1-2-7 Lemaster 5-0-4-14 I. Haithcock 5-0-0-10 R. Haithcock 1-0-0-2 Merritt 0-0-0-0 Tayese 1-0-1-3 N. Haithcock 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-11/11-61

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 3-0-1-7 Camp 0-0-0-0 Platt 2-2-0-6 Griffith 9-4-1-23 Lazic 1-0-0-2 Fickert 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Morales 0-0-1-1 Custis 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-6-3/6-39

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_swishrgb-11.jpg