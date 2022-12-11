Stuckey first, Hurricane second at Edgewood

TRENTON — Thad Stuckey won his weight class as Wilmington finished as the overall runnerup Saturday in the Edgewood Invitational wrestling tournament.

Stuckey won a high-drama battle 7-6 over Aiden Butler of Great Crossing for the 165-pound title.

Great Crossing won the tournament handily with 249 points. Wilmington was runnerup with 178 points. In all, WHS had seven wrestlers finish in the top six of their respective weight class.

Thane McCoy was second at 144 pounds, losing by fall in overtime in 6:11 in the championship match. Josh Snell was pinned in 2:26 in the 190-pound final and finished second.

Paul McKnight placed third at 215 with a 5:00 pin over Ronnie Butler in the 215 consolation match. Carson Hibbs was fourth at 138, Gage Davis was fourth at 175 and Alonzo Woody placed sixth at 106.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2022

@Edgewood Invitational

Teams

Great Crossing 249, Wilmington 178, Edgewood 160, Miamisburg 150.5, Brookville 147, Simon Kenton (ky) 117, Reading 109.5, Northmont 101.5, Preble Shawnee 97, Xenia 83.5, Valley View 81, Lakota East 78.5, Monroe 65, Carlisle 63, Talawanda 50.5, Hamilton 48, Madison 48, Piqua 47, Franklin 38, Ben Logan 37, Kings 31, Springfield 25, Turpin 18, Dixie 8

106: (6) Alonzo Woody

138: (4) Carson Hibbs

144: (2) Thane McCoy

165: (1) Thad Stuckey

175: (4) Gage Davis

190: (2) Josh Snell

215: (3) Paul McKnight

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Huffy_Hurricane.jpg