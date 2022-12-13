Massie bowlers can’t beat Broncos big night

GEORGETOWN — Western Brown defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of bowling match Monday at Community Lanes.

Corvin Pittenger led Clinton-Massie with a 393 series in the boys match but Nathan Fisher had a 478 (221, 257) for the Broncos, who then average better than 220 for their four baker games. Massie averaged around 180 in its baker set.

On the girls side, Lacie Sandlin had a 342 series but Western Brown had a record night with its match score, high single game and high two game. Kendal Fightmaster had a 364 for Western Brown.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2022

@Community Lanes, Georgetown

Western Brown Boys 2650, Clinton-Massie 2540

CM: Brandon Moritz 168, 200; Gavan Hunter 149, 225; Corvin Pittenger 179, 214; Sam Massie 199, 174; Mason Keck 161, 163

Baker games 151, 193, 181, 183

Western Brown Girls 2227, Clinton-Massie 1830

CM: Rhylie Gilbert 125; Khyla Jaramillo 122, 135; Mollie Miracle 120, 122; Lacie Sandlin 161, 181.

Baker games 130, 124, 157, 153