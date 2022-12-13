EC, Blan bowlers split matches at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Blanchester and East Clinton split bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astros were winners in the boys match 2491 to 1437 and improved to a program best 7-0. Lukas Runk led East Clinton with a 435 series. Denver Day was close behind with a 426. Coach Dale Wallace is pleased with how the team is coming together this season.

Braxton McFaddin had the high score (304) for BHS.

“The boys had a hard match,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “With only four bowlers and East Clinton on their game, it was an uphill battle.”

On the girls side, the Wildcats came out on top 1729 to 1238. Makayla Lanham had a 301 for Blanchester. Lily Beers had a big day for EC with games of 208 and 186. Wallace said East Clinton, still with just four bowlers, fought hard but came up short.

“The girls had a battle on their hands also,” Jackson said. “With East Clinton having only four girls, they keep it interesting.”

East Clinton also had a reserve boys match with New Richmond and came out on top by 36 pins, 1488 to 1452. It was the first win for the East Clinton reserve boys.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

East Clinton 2491, Blanchester 1437

EC: Brady Gaddis 141, na; Preston Behr 146, 191; Denver Day 225, 201; Lukas Runk 203, 232; Ricky Kempke 167, na; Austin Alloy na, 200; Liam na 131

Baker games 159, 119, 200, 176 (654)

BHS: Randy Eckmann 87, 86; Trevor Dalton 112, 109; Dane Skates 143, 144; Braxton McFaddin 134, 170

Baker games 107, 129, 104, 112 (452)

Girls Results

Blanchester 1729, East Clinton 1238

EC: Liz Williams 59, 78; Serena Williams 56, 72; Leanna Wallace 142, 132; Lily Beers 208, 186

Bakers: 55, 78, 90, 82 (305)

BHS: Lauren 117, 135; Lily 115, 94; Emily 92, 155; Makayla Lanham 120, 181; Katelyn Toles 122, 148

Bakers 121, 142, 83, 104 (450)

Boys JV Results

East Clinton 1488, New Richmond 1452

EC: Dru 77, na; Cody 148, 107; Tommy 89, na; Dallas 135, 132; Jaden 118, 80; Thomas na, 79; Austin na, 89

Bakers 115, 101, 122, 99 (437)