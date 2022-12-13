GBK Final: East Clinton 70, Blanchester 34

BLANCHESTER — With a season-high point total, East Clinton was an easy 70-34 winner Monday over Blanchester.

The SBAAC National Division win puts the Astros at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the National Division.

The Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the division.

East Clinton raced out to a 27-8 first lead and a 51-25 advantage at halftime.

For East Clinton, Libby Evanshine had 18 points and 10 rebounds for East Clinton. She scored 14 points in the first quarter.

Jordan Collom had eight assists and four steals. Jayden Murphy finished with five steals and four assists. She scored 10 points in the second quarter.

Kaylee Coyle scored 13 points for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2022

@Blanchester High School

East Clinton 70, Blanchester 34

B^8^17^2^15^^34

EC^27^24^11^8^^70

(70) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-1-0-7 Evanshine 8-0-2-18 Whiteaker 5-1-3-14 Jones 2-0-0-4 Murphy 5-2-1-13 Tong 3-3-0-9 Hadley 0-0-1-1 Schiff 0-0-1-1 Stonewall 1-0-1-3 Scott 0-0-0-0 Rigolin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-7-9/13-70

(34) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) M. Tipton 0-0-0-0 Coyle 5-1-2-13 K. Tipton 1-1-0-3 T. Potts 2-0-0-4 Whitaker 3-0-0-6 Roy 0-0-1-1 Abbott 0-0-0-0 Trovillo 2-0-0-4 Davenport 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 14-2-4/8-34

FIELD GOALS: EC (27-58) Evanshine 8-13 Whiteaker 5-10

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (7-18) Tong 3-5 Murphy 2-4

FREE THROWS: EC (9-13)

REBOUNDS: EC-38 (Evanshine 10 Jones 8 Stonewall 7 Collom 5 Murphy 4 Whiteaker 2)

ASSISTS: CM-19 (Collom 8 Murphy 4 Stonewall 4 Evanshine 2)

STEALS: CM-17 (Murphy 5 Collom 4 Evanshine 3 Whiteaker 2 Jones2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2 (Evanshine 1, Collom 1)

TURNOVERS: EC-11