Fisher sets WHS bowling record in win over NR

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington sophomore Kylie Fisher started the bowling season off a big sluggish through the first five matches.

She got back on track in the sixth match.

Fisher, a state qualifier as a freshman, set a WHS bowling record (boys or girls) with a two-game series of 548 Monday in a match with New Richmond. Jerrica Guzzi previously held the girls two-game mark at 494, WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.

The Lady Hurricane were easy 2618 to 1896 winners.

On the boys side, Wilmington was defeated 2401 to 2178. Isaac Pletcher had 387 for the Hurricane.

Back to the girls, Fisher had games of 268 and 280, the latter of which is a state honor score, Gigandet said.

Lila Carter had a 397 series. Gigandet said the 2,618 team score was the highest for the WHS girls in many years.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2022

New Richmond boys 2401, Wilmington 2178

WHS: Austin Oglesby 135, 178; Kaleb Hogsett 109, na; Anthony Perez 195, 184; Landon Mellinger 188, 177; Isaac Pletcher 207, 180; Spencer W na, 100

Baker games 152, 142, 116, 114 (524)

Wilmington girls 2618, New Richmond 1896

WHS: Kiley Comberger 141, 160; Lila Carter 220, 177; Tori Piatt 141, 154; Lexus Reiley 144, 152; Kylie Fisher 268, 280

Bakers 216, 175, 191, 199 (781)

NR: Andrea F 122, 136; Lindsey F 160, 113; Emma B 162, 188; Karley G 125, 109; Hannah R 105, 100

Baker games 157, 136, 131, 152 (576)