Blanchester drops pair to Williamsburg

The Blanchester girls bowling team lost a heartbreaker to Williamsburg by 15 pins Tuesday in a SBAAC National Division girls bowling.

On the boys side, Blanchester had just four bowlers and were defeated 2161 to 1590. Braxton McFaddin had a pair of 203 games for Blanchester.

In the girls match, BHS and WHS were tied going to the baker games and Blanchester came up just short 1648 to 1633.

Makayla Lanham had 287 for Blanchester.

“Both Blanchester teams have heart and pride,” coach Paul Jackson said.

SUMMARY

Dec 13, 2022

Boys Results

Williamsburg 2161, Blanchester Boys 1590

BHS: Randy Eckman 88, 129; Trevor Dalton 138, 113; Dane Skates 129, 141; Braxton McFaddin 203, 203

Baker games: 112, 92, 132, 110 (446)

Girls Results

Williamsburg 1648, Blanchester Girls 1633

BHS: Alaina Dameron 105, 102; Makayla Lanham 162, 125; Katelyn Toles 98, 129; Nikita White 129, 86; Emily Wilson 96, 132

Baker games: 111, 120, 113, 125 (469)