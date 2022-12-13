Tangonan three-point play lifts BHS to first win, 49-47

BLANCHESTER — Nainoa Tangonan’s three-point play in the waning seconds Tuesday lifted Blanchester to a 49-47 win over Peebles at the BHS gym.

The win for the Wildcats is the first of the season in six outings.

“I’m so happy for the boys,” first-year head coach Mike Malott said. “I’m with them in practice and I see how hard they work. I wanted to see them rewarded.”

It took a while but rewarded they were.

Blanchester trailed almost the entire night. But a lock-down defense effort in the fourth quarter helped the home team get back in it.

The Wildcats pulled within one, 47-46, when Zach West intercepted a pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup with about a minute to play, Malott said, adding the excitement provided by the fans in the gym when West hit the layup was energizing.

After Peebles missed a free throw, BHS worked the ball to Kaden Cromer in the lane. Well-defended, Cromer found a cutting Tangonan open at the basket and a perfect pass allowed Tangonan to score the go-ahead basket for the first Wildcats lead of the night. After Malott called timeout to set up his team’s defense, Tangonan dropped in the free throw to make it a 49-47 BHS lead.

The Blanchester defense batted away one pass and then forced a running three-point attempt at the buzzer, a shot that hit the front rim but fell off to give the Wildcats and Malott their first win of 2022.

“As a group we’ve had some tough ones, obviously,” Malott said. “It’s easy to give up with what we’ve been through, but there’s been none of that. During a timeout (in the fourth quarter), the boys were as fired up as they were in the first quarter. I’m not leading that charge, the boys are.”

Sipple and Cromer finished with 12 points each. The Wildcats, who have struggled this season at the free throw line, were a strong 12 of 15 in this one.

SUMMARY

Dec 13, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 49, Peebles 47

P^17^12^11^7^^47

B^12^12^12^13^^49

(47) PEEBLES (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Beckham 0-0-0-0 Sims 5-0-0-10 Wilkinson 1-0-3-5 Oldfield 1-0-0-2 Grooms 4-2-0-10 Co. Reed 5-2-4-16 Browning 1-0-0-2 Knetchly 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 18-4-7/11-47

(49) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 4-0-4-12 Tangonan 2-0-5-9 Creager 0-0-0-0 Taylor 0-0-0-0 West 4-0-0-8 Wymer 3-1-1-8 Cromer 5-0-2-12 Malott 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-1-12/15-49

Nainoa Tangonan (Elizabeth Clark Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_b2NTangonan1213ec.jpg Nainoa Tangonan (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Bryce Sipple (Elizabeth Clark Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_bBSipple1213ec.jpg Bryce Sipple (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Jansen Wymer (Elizabeth Clark Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_bJWymer1213ec.jpg Jansen Wymer (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Kaden Cromer (Elizabeth Clark Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_bKCromer1213ec.jpg Kaden Cromer (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Nainoa Tangonan (Elizabeth Clark Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_bNTangonan1213ec.jpg Nainoa Tangonan (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Zach West (Elizabeth Clark Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_bZWest1213ec.jpg Zach West (Elizabeth Clark Photo)