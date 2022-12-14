Wilmington girls set 2 bowling records at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — It was one special night Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team.

At Royal Z Lanes, the Lady Hurricane set two school records and blitzed Western Brown 2597 to 1946.

Led by Kiley Comberger, Wilmington established a new single game (1,037) record and two-game (1,958) record while cruising to the SBAAC American Division victory.

The low individual game for Wilmington was a 168. The Hurricane had a 639 total in the baker games and fell short of the team match record.

Comberger had a pair of 200 games, finishing with 215 and 221 for a 436 series.

Lexus Reiley had the high game of the day with a 234 while Tori Piatt had a 209 game and Kylie Fisher had a 204 game.

SUMMARY

Dec 14, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2597, Western Brown 1946

WHS: Kiley Comberger 215, 221 (436), Lila Carter 175, 168 (343); Tori Piatt 209, 171 (380); Lexus Reiley 234, 170 (404); Kylie Fisher 204, 191 (395)

Baker games 179, 158, 168, 134 (639)

WB: Chelsie 119, 120; Brianna 171, 104; Janie 124, 87; Kendal 115, 144; Lily 131, 188

Baker games 140, 177, 180, 146 (643)