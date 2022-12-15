Borror 7th grade boys fall to talented Goshen squad

Goshen defeated the Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team 44-13 Thursday afternoon.

Jude Belle-Cooks gave the young Hurricane good minutes off the bench, doing all the little things the team needed, coach Noah Cline said.

Goshen is very good, disciplined and moves the ball well, Cline said. The Warriors defensive pressure kept the Wilmington offense in check all night long.

Cline said his team “can be very good, we just haven’t put it together yet and it’s my job to figure out what buttons to push to make that happen.”