GBK Final: Goshen 60, Clinton-Massie 48

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Peyton Shafer made all 16 of her free throws to lead Goshen over Clinton-Massie 60-48 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball.

“Everyone played really hard,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said.

The loss puts Massie at 3-6 overall, 1-3 in the American. Goshen is 5-4 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Goshen led early and pulled away to a 45-32 lead after three quarters. The Falcons cut the difference to five late in the game as Maddie Phipps (10 points) and Aiden Eades (6 points) led the way. But the Warriors were too steady at the free throw line and held on for the win.

Shafer, who finished with a game-high 26 points, was 8-for-8 at the line in the fourth. The Warriors were 11-for-12 at the stripe in the fourth.

Phipps had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

“Really thought Maddie had one of the best overall games in her varsity career,” Crawford said. “She really played Myah Redmon tough on the block and also shot the ball well.”

Eades had 13 points and four assists, playing a “steady” game, Crawford added.

The CM coach also noted the play of McKenna Branham and Alex Pence.

SUMMARY

Dec 15, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Goshen 60 Clinton-Massie 48

G^10^16^19^15^^60

CM^5^15^12^16^^48

(60) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Shafer 5-0-16-26 Gati0 1-0-0-2 Smallwood 0-0-0-0 Mulvihill 0-0-2-2 Smiley 1-0-0-2 Huxel 2-0-5-9 Noland 1-0-2-4 Redman 7-0-1-15 TOTALS 17-0-26/30-60

(48) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Phipps 6-2-0-14 Bowman 2-0-0-4 Branham 2-2-1-7 Eades 6-1-0-13 Pence 2-0-2-6 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Doyle 1-0-0-2 Long 0-0-2-2 Redman 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 19-5-5/6-48

FIELD GOALS: CM (19-63) Phipps 6-13

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-21) Phipps 2-3 Branham 2-4

FREE THROWS: CM (5-6)

REBOUNDS: CM-33 (Phipps 8 Bowman 6 Eades 6 Pence 5 Branham 3 Long 3 Redman 2)

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Eades 4)

STEALS: CM-8 (Phipps 4 Pence 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0

TURNOVERS: CM-13

McKenna Branham | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmBranham1215ec.jpg McKenna Branham | Elizabeth Clark Photo Aidan Eades | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmEades1215ec.jpg Aidan Eades | Elizabeth Clark Photo Hannah Bowman | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmHBowman1215ec.jpg Hannah Bowman | Elizabeth Clark Photo Alex Pence | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmPence1215ec.jpg Alex Pence | Elizabeth Clark Photo Maddie Phipps | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmPhipps1215ec.jpg Maddie Phipps | Elizabeth Clark Photo