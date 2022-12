Cobe Euton hit the game-winner at the buzzer Thursday as the Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Batavia 42-41.

This was the third game of the week for the young Falcons (3-2 on the year).

Euton finished with 15 points while Ty Martin added 11.

Corey Frisch scored five points and Colson Morgan totaled four points. Quinn McCoy had three points. Colton Fite and Brett Gray scored two points each.