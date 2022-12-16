BBK Final: New Richmond 68, Clinton-Massie 65

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — New Richmond stops a strong Clinton-Massie comeback for a 68-65 win Friday to remain unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division.

New Richmond’s Luke Abbott led both teams in scoring with 25. Ryan Dillion paced Massie with 17, including a trio of three-pointers. He was followed by Cale Wilson (16) and Jerry Trout (13).

The Falcons are 2-5 overall, 0-3 in division play. Massie has lost three straight games.

The win puts the Lions at 5-2 overall, 3-0 in the conference. They entered the game on a two-game losing streak.

Sloppy turnovers early allowed New Richmond to score the first eight points en route to a 13-2 lead. Massie followed with a run of its own, thanks to Sawyer Conrad, taking a 20-15 lead after one. Massie stayed hot, scoring eight of the first 12 points of the second quarter before a Ryan Utter three began a 10-2 run for New Richmond. Massie would keep up the fight culminating in a huge three from Dillion with 10 seconds left in the half. That kept the Falcons close at the break, 34-30.

Trout scored the first six points in the third on a pair of triples but like every other run in the game, there was an answer. New Richmond countered and the teams were tied at 47 entering the fourth.

Hess began the fourth quarter scoring but Trout had an answer. The Massie fans were not happy with a foul call that allowed New Richmond to surge in front, 61-58. Gavan Hess later drilled a three-pointer that proved to be a dagger in the heart of the Falcons victory chances.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

New Richmond 68, Clinton-Massie 65

CM^15^15^17^18^^65

NR^20^14^13^21^^68

(68) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Utter 3-1-0-7 Tidball 1-0-5-7 Stephen 3-0-2-8 Hess 5-2-0-12 Abbott 8-3-6-25 Stoffel 0-0-1-1 Skaggs 0-0-0-0 Ast 3-1-0-7 Wilson 0-0-1-1 Iker 0-0-0 TOTALS 23-7-15/20-68

(65) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 3-1-1-8 Dillion 6-3-2-17 Wilson 7-0-2-16 Trout 5-3-0-13 Muterspaw 2-0-0-4 Theetge 2-0-0-4 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Stulz 0-0-1-1 Trick 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 26-7-6/10-65

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmCWilson1216ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmGMuterspaw1216ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmRDillion1216ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmSConrad1216ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark