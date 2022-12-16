BBK Final: Georgetown 67, East Clinton 30

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown bounced back from its first loss with a 67-30 win over East Clinton Friday night.
East Clinton is now 0-9 on the year, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division.
Georgetown started the season with four straight wins but lost Tuesday night to Bethel-Tate, 53-51.
The G-Men are 4-1 in the National Division.
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber