BBK Final: Georgetown 67, East Clinton 30


GEORGETOWN — Georgetown bounced back from its first loss with a 67-30 win over East Clinton Friday night.

East Clinton is now 0-9 on the year, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division.

Georgetown started the season with four straight wins but lost Tuesday night to Bethel-Tate, 53-51.

The G-Men are 4-1 in the National Division.

