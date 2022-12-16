BBK Final: Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39

MT. ORAB – Drew Novak’s 23 points and a plethora of offensive rebounds propelled Western Brown to a 59-39 Friday night victory over Wilmington High School.

Slow starts to both halves put an already undersized Hurricane starting five on their back foot, as the Broncos came out of the opening frame with an 8-2 run before a WHS timeout. Wilmington played a winning second quarter to bring them back within seven at the break, but an immediate 11-2 WBHS run to start the third quarter put the lead up to 16 — a lead that was too large to overcome.

“Our guys were pretty locked in all week and we were pretty prepared, but when the moment gets here it’s just different. The Novak kid is tough … I think our kids were too focused and too worried about him on both sides of the court and it affected our rhythm on the offensive end,” Hurricane coach Jermaine Isaac said after the game.

Wilmington’s scoring came from a 10-point outing from Mike Brown Jr., eight of which came in the first half. His second half was marred by third quarter foul trouble and a fourth quarter injury that ended his night. Shane Griffith also put down 10 of his own, while Luke Blessing scored six in his season debut.

“(Mike) is our leader, man. He’s our quarterback out there. He’s the guy that knows everything, that gets guys in spots. It’s great to have Luke back as well, it’s good timing there,” Isaac said. “Our guys just have to continue to step up and be better leaders out there on the floor.”

The loss is the first SBAAC blemish in three games for the ‘Cane and moves their total record to 3-3 on the gradually aging season. The Hurricane are back in action Saturday night with a matchup in Cincinnati against a familiar Southwest Ohio Conference foe in Northwest High.

Western Brown moves to 2-1 in the SBAAC and overall. The Broncos’ frontloaded league schedule has given them a four-game break from league action before facing Batavia on the road.

The JV Hurricane found themselves in an 8-10 deficit after the first quarter before putting on a defensive clinic in a favorable 16-2 second period. They didn’t trail again and won the contest 44-34. Jon Custis led the Hurricane with 12 points, while Stevie Rickman, Aven Patel and Chase Fickert all scored eight of their own.

The two teams meet again in late January in a matchup that could have heavy implications in terms of end-of-season standings.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39

WB^18^12^13^16^^59

WIL^9^14^6^10^^39

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blessing 2-1-1-6 Brown 3-0-4-10 Camp 0-0-4-4 Platt 3-0-0-6 Griffith 3-2-2-10 Morales 1-0-1-3 Lazic 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-3-12/16-39

(59) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Smith 4-0-0-8 Jamison 1-1-4-7 Loudon 2-0-6-10 A. Crall 1-0-2-4 Novak 9-2-3-23 B. Crall 0-0-0-0 Smith 3-1-0-7 TOTALS 20-4-15-59

