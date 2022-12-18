BBK Final: Northwest 68, Wilmington 33

CINCINNATI — Playing with starting point guard Mike Brown Jr., the Wilmington High School boys basketball team was defeated by Northwest 68-33 Saturday night.

Luke Blessing and Shane Griffith led Wilmington with nine points each.

Travontay Thomas had 12 points to lead 10 Knights in the scoring column.

Wilmington, who started the year 2-0, drops to 3-4 on the year but has lost three straight and four of five.

The Knights are 3-3 after an 0-2 start. Northwest has won three of four, losing only to Ross in that span 51-47 in overtime.

Northwest led 16-7 after one quarter but put the game away with a 25-7 second quarter outburst.

SUMMARY

Dec 17, 2022

@Northwest High School

Northwest 68 Wilmington 33

W^7^7^8^11^^33

NW^16^25^14^13^^68

(33) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blessing 4-1-0-9 Camp 0-0-0-0 Platt 3-1-0-7 Griffith 4-1-0-9 Lazic 1-0-1-3 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Fickert 0-0-0-0 Morales 2-0-0-4 Custis 0-0-0-0 Patel 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 14-3-2/4-33

(68) NORTHWEST (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gates 2-1-0-5 Yun 0-0-0-0 Love 4-2-0-10 Bibbs 3-1-1-8 Miller 4-1-0-9 Youmans 2-0-2-6 Griffin 2-1-0-5 Bronson 1-0-0-2 Goins 0-0-0-0 Beck 0-0-0-0 Thomas 6-0-0-12 Calloway 3-0-0-6 Burg 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 29-7-3/9-68