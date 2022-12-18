Freshmen lead WC win in Quaker Bowl rivalry

WILMINGTON — A pair of freshman — Marisa Seiler and Jada Pohlen — combined for 28 points as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Earlham College 70-54 in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry game Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

The hosts were 26-of-59 (44.1 percent) from the field, 7-of-23 (30.4 percent) from three-point range and 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) from the free throw line. Wilmington, which assisted 16 of its baskets, out-rebounded the opposition 40-33 and held a 30-18 edge in points in the paint.

Seiler finished with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds while Pohlen added a dozen points in 19 minutes off the bench. Kennedy Lewis scored seven points and dished out eight assists. A total of 40 of Wilmington’s 70 points on the game came from freshmen.

Alexis Gibson led Earlham with 20 points in defeat.

Wilmington (7-3) heads to Mount Union for a New Year’s Eve contest beginning at 3 p.m.

Both teams made seven field goals and shot over 45 percent from the field in the first 10 minutes. Two Brooke Stover baskets put Wilmington ahead 6-2. Two minutes later, consecutive threes from Jaylah Captain and Pohlen made it 12-6, but Earlham tied the game at 16-16 at quarter’s end.

Earlham took its only lead of the game early in the second. Tied at 24-24, Wilmington clamped down on defense and would allow just two more points over the final five minutes of the first half. During that time, the hosts scored 10 with four coming from JaKaia Lotz, a Richmond, Ind., native. Earlham’s lone basket came with 26 seconds left, but Zahrya Bailey beat the buzzer with jumper to make it 34-26 at halftime.

Wilmington opened up a 15-point advantage (47-32) with four minutes to play in the third quarter on a three from Pohlen followed by a Bailey basket. The hosts led by double digits the rest of the way, securing a seventh consecutive win over their rival.