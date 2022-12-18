Madeira wins Blanchester Holiday Duals; CM 4th, BHS 5th

BLANCHESTER — Madeira was unbeaten over the weekend and won the Blanchester Holiday Duals wrestling tournament.

The Mustangs were 9-0 in the annual event while local teams Clinton-Massie (6-3) and Blanchester (5-4) finished back in the pack.

The Falcons were fourth and the Wildcats were fifth.

Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester in the head-to-head battle 48-36. The Falcons also defeated West Union 60-18, Washington Senior 84-0, New Richmond 54-24, Hamilton 45-33, Covington Catholic 48-28. One of the Falcons losses was to SBAAC American Division rival Batavia by the slimmest of margins, 42-41. Other losses were to Campbell Co. 51-24 and Madeira 45-34.

Blanchester defeated Hamilton 54-30, Covington Catholic 54-27, New Richmond 54-28, West Union 66-6, Washington Senior 66-6. The Wildcats lost to Batavia 42-36, Campbell Co. (Ky.) 45-28, Madeira 51-20