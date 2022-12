CINCINNATI — The East Clinton Junior High School wrestling team competed Saturday at the North College Hill Invitational.

The Astros were 19th out of 24 teams.

Landen Kaun was third at 104 points, winning four of five matches. Roy Riddle was fourth at 98 pounds. Austin Singer had a pin at 134 pounds and Mason Rack had a pin at 160 pounds.

The Astros will host Madison Plains in a dual on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.