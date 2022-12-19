Massie boys first, girls second in Warrior Classic

CINCINNATI — Led by Sam Massie, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team won the D2 Warrior Classic baker tournament at Madison Bowl.

Sam Massie finished in the top six and was named to the boys all-tournament team.

On the girls side, Lacie Sandlin also earned all-tournament team honors with a 488 series (170, 143, 175). The Falcons were the tournament runnersup. They had team games of 692, 143, 175 and baker games of 156, 139, 152, 120.

For the boys, the Falcons posted team games of 961, 1029 and 901 then had baker games of 174, 184, 211, 227. Massie finished with a 622 series with games of 227, 209, 186.