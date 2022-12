Hurricane wrestlers storm Franklin, Western Brown

MOUNT ORAB — Wilmington won two matches Saturday at the Western Brown tri-match.

The Hurricane stormed Franklin 54-21 then saddled the Broncos with a 52-21 defeat.

A trio of WHS wrestlers won two matches on the mat, Thane McCoy at 144, Kaison Dodge at 157 and Thad Stuckey at 165.

SUMMARY

Dec 17, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 54 Franklin 21

150: Caydn Denniston won by forfeit

157: Kaison Dodge pinned Cody Ferguson 0:30

165: Thad Stuckey pinned Warren Martin 1:00

175: Gage Davis won by forfeit

190: Josh Snell won by forfeit

215: Paul McKnight pinned Dillon Smith 1:01

285: Brylin Ruddle was pinned by Izak Bowman 3:34

106: Alonzo Woody won by forfeit

113: Wilmington forfeits

120: Double forfeit

126: Ethan Bates won by forfeit

132: Darius Stewart was pinned by Cole Stephens 2:14

138: Carson Hibbs was dec by Acheron Warren 5-3

144: Thane McCoy pinned Junior Creager 1:16

–

Wilmington 52 Western Brown 21

106: Alonzo Woody was pinned by Nathan Hite 5:11

113: Wilmington forfeits

120: Double forfeit

126: Darius Stewart was dec by Elijah Valdez 7-6

132: Matthias Brausch was pinned by Corbyn Cunningham 0:42

138: Carson Hibbs dec Aidan Kyle 10-1

144: Thane McCoy pinned James Dick 3:58

150: Caydn Denniston pinned Brayden Day 3:18

157: Kaison Dodge pinned Tye Spaulding 1:46

165: Thad Stuckey pinned Colten Rogers 0:46

175: Gage Davis pinned Ashton Swearingen 0:21

190: Josh Snell pinned Izaiah Snow 1:27

215: Paul McKnight won by forfeit

285: Brylin Ruddle pinned Jacob Reedy-Boling 1:08