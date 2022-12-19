EC trio all-tourney team at Warriors Classic

CINCINNATI — The East Clinton boys were second Sunday in the Warriors Classic bowling tournament at Madison Bowl.

Denver Day had 636 series and Ricky Kempke bowled 635. Both Astros made the all-tournament team.

Lily Beers also made the all-tournament team on the girls side.

SUMMARY

Dec 18, 2022

Warrior Classic

@Madison Bowl

EC: Austin Alloy 133, 202, 168 (503); Preston Behr 171, 193, 202 (566); Denver Day 221, 246, 169 (636); Lukas Runk 172, 224, 191 (587); Ricky Kempke 199, 244, 192 (635)

Baker games 195, 203, 127, 219 (744)