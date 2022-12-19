Fisher, Pletcher lead Hurricane bowlers

WILMINGTON — Kylie Fisher and Isaac Pletcher had big days for the Wilmington High School bowling teams in wins over Goshen Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

Fisher led the girls to a 2324 to 1844 win over the Warriors while Pletcher was the leader in the boys 2458 to 2215 win.

Fisher had a 445 series (216, 229) while Pletcher had 494 (248, 246).

SUMMARY

Dec 19, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 2324, Goshen 1844

WIL: Kiley Comberger 139, 139 (278); Lila Carter 186, 183 (369); Tori Piatt 141, 123 (264); Lexus Reiley 161, 163 (324); Kylie Fisher 216, 229 (445)

Baker games 170, 131, 161, 182 (644)

Boys Results

Wilmington 2458, Goshen 2215

WIL: Anthony Perez 177, 182 (359); Hayden 90, na (90); Austin Oglesby 173, 208 (381); Landen Mellinger 173, 186 (359); Isaac Pletcher 248, 246 (494); Spencer na, 90 (90).

Baker games 179, 137, 220, 149 (685)