WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574.

“Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”

Khyla Jaramillo led the Falcons with a 366 series, including a 208 game.

Lily Beers had a 316 for East Clinton.

“I’m so happy with the way the girls are bowling right now,” Massie coach Tyler Hayslip said. “They are working together as a team and growing as a team. The newer girls are putting things together and the upperclassmen are improving. Total team effort.”

The boys match was also in Massie’s favor, 2705 to 2465. The Falcons had three 400-plus series with Corvin Pittenger leading the way with 438 but Gavan Hunter was right there at 434 and Brandon Moritz was not far behind with 427.

”The boys bowled with confidence all night and it really showed,” Hayslip said. “East Clinton is a good bowling team and it was a solid win for us.”

Ricky Kempke led the Astros with a 412.

SUMMARY

Dec 19, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Clinton-Massie 2715, Esat Clinton 2465

CM: Mason Keck 156, na (156); Corvin Pittenger 192, 246 (438); Sam Massie 224, 161 (385); Brandon Moritz 211, 216 (427); Gavan Hunter 209, 225 (434)

Baker games 163, 205, 156, 197 (731)

–

Girls Results

Clinton-Massie 2018, East Clinton 1574

CM: Mollie Miracle 174, 139 (313); Rylie Gilbert 136, 118 (254); Khyla Jaramillo 208, 158 (366); Lacie Sandlin 180, 164 (344); Ava Dondero na, 91 (91); sub 104, na (104)

Bakers games 131, 134, 168, 113 (546)

EC: Liz Williams 67, 73 (140); Serena Williams 82, 90 (172); Savannah Tolle 124, 139 9263); Leanna Wallace 146, 128 (274); Lily Beers 160, 156 (316)

Baker games 123, 77, 94, 115 (409)