East Clinton holds off Cedarville in battle of former KTC rivals

CEDARVILLE — After a sluggish three quarters, East Clinton and Cedarville had a wild fourth quarter with the Astros coming out on top 44-39 Monday night.

After the loss to Miami Trace to begin the month of December, the Astros have won four straight and are 9-1 on the year. The Indians are 5-3 on the year following the non-league defeat.

The two former Kenton Trace Conference rivals played at a slow pace through the first half with EC clinging to a 13-12 lead. Things picked up a bit in the third with the Astros on top 26-21.

But the teams combined for 36 points in the final quarter. Libby Evanshine had nine of her game-high 17 points in the final frame. Kami Whiteaker had seven of her 15 in the fourth.

Both teams were 8 of 10 at the line in the final quarter.

Molly Mossing scored all 12 of her points in the second half.

Despite not scoring, Jordan Collom had five assists and four steals for the Astros.

SUMMARY

Dec 19, 2022

@Cedarville High School

East Clinton 44, Cedarville 39

EC^8^5^13^18^^44

C^8^4^9^18^^39

(44) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 0-0-0-0 Evanshine 5-1-6-17 Whiteaker 4-1-6-15 Jones 2-0-1-5 Murphy 1-0-2-4 Tong 1-1-0-3 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-3-15/27-44

(39) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sutton 1-0-0-2 Mossing 4-0-4-12 Burnett 1-0-0-2 Tarwater 3-1-0-7 Rodgers 1-0-5-7 Shepherd 1-0-2-4 Peterson 0-0-0-0 Smith 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 13-1-12/19-39

FIELD GOALS: EC (13-37)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (3-12)

FREE THROWS: EC (15-27)

REBOUNDS: EC-33 (Evanshine 13 Whiteaker 6 Jones 5 Tong 3 Murphy 3 Collom 3)

ASSISTS: EC-10 (Collom 5 Murphy 2)

STEALS: EC-12 (Collom 4 Murphy 4 Whiteaker 2 Evanshine 2)

BLOCKS: EC-6 (Evanshine 2 Jones 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-15